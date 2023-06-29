Firmware Engineer at NOV – Eastern Cape

CLOSING DATE 14 JULY 2023

Firmware Engineer – Rotary Steerable Systems (m/f/d)

At NOV Wellbore Technologies we are convinced that we are developing the next generation of deep drilling rigs.

Our goal is to provide easy-to-use and reliable drilling rigs for the resource industries that power the world.

We are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Firmware Engineer (m/f/d) to join our team of industry-leading experts in the advancement of state-of-the-art Steerable Directional Drilling Systems (RSS) for the development of the deepest geological layers.

These systems are deployed in the harshest environments known to man.

They work under extremes of temperature, pressure, and vibration to steer the well to a target many kilometers below the surface.

As a firmware engineer, you will be there when we expand both well-known and new, rapidly growing global markets such as geothermal energy, mining and utilities with our technology and shape the energy and raw materials sector in the long term.

Your tasks:

You design, develop and test the software code for the navigation and communication systems of our drilling rig.

You will also support the development of software tools for communicating with and testing directional drilling rigs.

Additional Responsibilities:

Consult electrical and mechanical engineering teams on system architecture and hardware specifications

Analyze system performance during and after field use

Resolve firmware and electrical issues identified during lab testing and field use

Create technical documentation

Assist with release of technical articles and patents

Mentoring of young engineers

What we offer:

Attractive salary package that reflects your professional experience and skills

Company pension scheme

Permanent full-time position with regular employment contract and flexible working time model

30 days of paid vacation per year

Best equipment and collaboration in a multidisciplinary team in a group-linked German medium-sized company — we are the toolmakers.

Desired Skills:

Embedded systems

firmware development

firmware

About The Employer:

Every day, the oil and gas industry’s best minds put more than 150 years of experience to work to help our customers achieve lasting success.

We Power the Industry that Powers the World

Throughout every region in the world and across every area of ??drilling and production, our family of companies has provided the technical expertise, advanced equipment, and operational support necessary for success-now and in the future.

Global Family

We are a global family of thousands of individuals, working as one team to create a lasting impact for ourselves, our customers, and the communities where we live and work.

Purposeful innovation

Through purposeful business innovation, product creation, and service delivery, we are driven to power the industry that powers the world better.

Service Above All

This drives us to anticipate our customers’ needs and work with them to deliver the finest products and services on time and on budget.

Learn more/Apply for this position