Full Stack Developer (LAMP) (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing Logistics and E-commerce company seeks the coding talents of a Junior Full Stack Developer to assist in the development of various internal systems and projects. Using the LAMP stack with Laravel as their preferred framework, you will have the opportunity to work on long term projects that will go through iterative cycles and feature additions, where you can really take something, spearhead it, and make it your own. The ideal candidate must have 2+ years’ commercial experience using PHP, Laravel, [URL Removed] JavaScript, MySQL, Git, Bootstrap, Tailwind, and API Design.

DUTIES:

Assist Front-End and Back-End Developers in developing B2B, E-commerce, and Logistics platforms to support the business.

REQUIREMENTS:

PHP, Laravel, [URL Removed] JavaScript, MySQL, Git, Bootstrap, Tailwind, API Design

SEO implementation, Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Search Console, Facebook for Developers

Advantageous –

E-commerce experience: shopping carts, integrating payment gateways and other third-party services.

ATTRIBUTES:

Enjoys teamwork and working in small teams.

Goal-oriented.

Assertive and easy-going.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position