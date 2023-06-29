Group reporting analyst – Gauteng Bruma

Assist and support the VP Finance to manage the full end to end finance reporting function for Head Office companies and division Key Performance Areas.
A CA(SA) with 5 years post qualifying experience in group reporting is sought for a 3-6 month contract, starting asap.
Perm potential.
Reporting:
- Consolidation and review of monthly reporting for the division
- Consolidate and review of monthly balance sheet, income statement, cashflow and supplementary note proofs
- Reconcile and review of monthly intercompany movements
- Ensure that the monthly loan confirmations are completed, signed and agree with the counterparty balance
- Prepare monthly tax recons for division, address queries.
- Assist in the preparation of supporting schedules and commentary for Board and Exco packs
- Processing of journal entries for the head office companies in Pastel
- Preparation of balance sheet reconciliations for head office companies
- Loading of flash/elimination packs
- Detailed application of IFRS requirements in consolidation.
Quarterly/Bi-Annual
- Review of divisional structure
- Preparation of half year and year and year end additional reporting schedules
- Assist with information and supporting schedules for quarterly board packs
Annual
- Preparation of annual financial year end additional reporting requirements
- Assist with queries from the auditors
- Ensure annual tax packs are completed and submitted timeously to Group tax
Desired Skills:
- HFM
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant