Group reporting analyst – Gauteng Bruma

Jun 29, 2023

Assist and support the VP Finance to manage the full end to end finance reporting function for Head Office companies and division Key Performance Areas.
A CA(SA) with 5 years post qualifying experience in group reporting is sought for a 3-6 month contract, starting asap.
Perm potential.
Reporting:

  • Consolidation and review of monthly reporting for the division
  • Consolidate and review of monthly balance sheet, income statement, cashflow and supplementary note proofs
  • Reconcile and review of monthly intercompany movements
  • Ensure that the monthly loan confirmations are completed, signed and agree with the counterparty balance
  • Prepare monthly tax recons for division, address queries.
  • Assist in the preparation of supporting schedules and commentary for Board and Exco packs
  • Processing of journal entries for the head office companies in Pastel
  • Preparation of balance sheet reconciliations for head office companies
  • Loading of flash/elimination packs
  • Detailed application of IFRS requirements in consolidation.

Quarterly/Bi-Annual

  • Review of divisional structure
  • Preparation of half year and year and year end additional reporting schedules
  • Assist with information and supporting schedules for quarterly board packs

Annual

  • Preparation of annual financial year end additional reporting requirements
  • Assist with queries from the auditors
  • Ensure annual tax packs are completed and submitted timeously to Group tax

Desired Skills:

  • HFM

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

