Group reporting analyst

Assist and support the VP Finance to manage the full end to end finance reporting function for Head Office companies and division Key Performance Areas.

A CA(SA) with 5 years post qualifying experience in group reporting is sought for a 3-6 month contract, starting asap.

Perm potential.

Reporting:

Consolidation and review of monthly reporting for the division

Consolidate and review of monthly balance sheet, income statement, cashflow and supplementary note proofs

Reconcile and review of monthly intercompany movements

Ensure that the monthly loan confirmations are completed, signed and agree with the counterparty balance

Prepare monthly tax recons for division, address queries.

Assist in the preparation of supporting schedules and commentary for Board and Exco packs

Processing of journal entries for the head office companies in Pastel

Preparation of balance sheet reconciliations for head office companies

Loading of flash/elimination packs

Detailed application of IFRS requirements in consolidation.

Quarterly/Bi-Annual

Review of divisional structure

Preparation of half year and year and year end additional reporting schedules

Assist with information and supporting schedules for quarterly board packs

Annual

Preparation of annual financial year end additional reporting requirements

Assist with queries from the auditors

Ensure annual tax packs are completed and submitted timeously to Group tax

Desired Skills:

HFM

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

Learn more/Apply for this position