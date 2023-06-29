Implementation/Payment Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company is looking for a motivated, experienced Implementation/Payment Support Engineer to join their team. You will have a minimum of 2 years of working within the Payments industry, ideally on the Postilion payments switch or within cloud products on AWS or other cloud platforms. Terminal driving experience is a bonus,

DUTIES:

Be part of the Implementation and Support (I&S) Team and play a crucial role in delivering projects and keeping their customers production environments running. Three main responsibilities will be: Performing any tasks necessary for a high-quality technical project delivery and customer support, including but not limited to ensuring quality, timeliness, security, documentation, and process adherence in everything they do. Responsibility for growing yourself and for growing the effectiveness of their team. Responsibility to communicate effectively with your managers, leads, team and to customers, including but not limited to notifying managers when workload is too low or unmanageably high, keeping teams, leads and if responsible for this, customers informed of progress on tasks and issues.

Implementing changes to Postillion payments systems in projects, including designing, configuring, planning tests, testing, delivering and support customer test phases for these changes.

Preparation of test plans and test cases in conjunction with the Senior Test Analyst.

Executing tests, scripting automated tests and maintenance of test packs if needed

Support of UAT, execution of and support for network certification tests.

Management of queries within an issue tracking system, co-ordinating to get the latest updates necessary and communicating these updates to the Project Manager and clients, if required.

Contribution toward operational, development and project design/architecture documentation.

Supporting queries from clients (Customer Support)

Triaging and investigating production support defects. (Customer Support)

Participation in 24×7 production support

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 2 years’ work experience within a Payments-based technical support / project role.

Preference will be given to experience within a Postilion implementation role or on cloud-based products (ideally AWS). Preferably should hold a degree or certificate from a recognised tertiary institution, but equivalent experience may be considered.

Experience using JIRA and Confluence is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Patience and helpfulness – be patient with yourself, your customers, and the rest of your team. You will become the expert and you should impart your knowledge and help others with your skills.

Hardworking and driven – you are a key part of the technical delivery on a project. It is not only the manager or the lead’s team, but it is your team and your project. You need to make sure that you deliver quality and keep to your timeframes. If you need to, you must go the extra mile to get projects over the line or assist your peers to do this. An Implementation Engineer is there to help their team when there’s a crisis. An Implementation Engineer meets their own deadlines and delivers high quality.

Confidence and a desire to grow – Implementation Engineers aren’t afraid to be embarrassed, they ask questions and they put themselves out there to grow themselves. They do what is necessary to deliver effectively. They speak up when they run out of tasks or feel they could be contributing more. We want them to show a desire to grow and to not pass up opportunities to grow their skills.

