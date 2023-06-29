Intermediate C# Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge solutions in the Agri-Tech space seeks the coding talents of an Intermediate C# Developer to join its team – with Agile thinking at the core of daily operations – to help implement new systems and augment existing ones. You will participate & collaborator in stand-ups, code reviews and retrospectives while creating clear technical specs and innovative, scalable, and fault-tolerant software for clients. The ideal candidate is a pragmatic programmer who employs industry best practices in multiple coding languages and able to articulate the thinking behind technical decisions to stakeholders. You will need at least 2 years proven experience as a C# Dev with experience using AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, C++, Java and be comfortable with Agile practices.

DUTIES:

Participate and collaborate in various team activities/ceremonies (stand-ups, code reviews, retrospectives, etc.).

Create clear technical specifications.

Create innovative, scalable, fault-tolerant software solutions for clients.

Contribute to technical analysis and design of various products.

Expand existing software to meet the changing needs of clients.

Write and test code to ensure compatibility and stability: Refine and rewrite as necessary.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a C# Developer – Minimum 2 years’ experience.

Experience with cloud platforms e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Azure.

Experience with an OO programming language e.g., C#, C++, Java.

Comfortable with Agile practices.

Experience with the following technologies and tools would be advantageous:

Azure

.Net core / .Net 5

SQL

EF

Micro-services

RabbitMQ

ASP.Net

Web API

REST

Angular

TypeScript

PrimeNg

Ionic

GIT

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be at home in a team environment in terms of communication, peer reviews, guidance/mentoring, etc. A team player.

Possess strong technical skills and can communicate the thinking behind technical decisions to stakeholders.

Be a person who takes ownership of and pride in your work.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

C

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position