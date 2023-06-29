IT Project Manager (PE)

ENVIRONMENT:

IDENTIFY business needs & requirements, analyse data, and develop project plans to ensure the seamless execution of projects as the next IT Project Manager sought by a cutting-edge Software & Web Development company based in Port Elizabeth. You will ensure project goals are aligned with business objectives and met within budget and on time, manage project resources while coordinately activities and communicating project progress and supporting the development of high-quality software solutions that meet the needs of business and its users. You will require a suitable IT related Degree/Diploma being able to demonstrate equivalent practical work experience in a business-related field. You must have experience with People Management, Change & Risk Management with strong leadership, budgeting and analytical skills and proficiency in Project Management software.

DUTIES:

Provide leadership and direction to the team of Software Developers, Quality Assurance, and Support staff.

Lead, manage, and control the execution of multiple concurrent projects.

Facilitate daily scrum with the various Development teams.

Create, manage, and maintain project schedules.

Organise team and plan resourcing.

Manage and control project budgets and costs.

Control project scope and manage change requests.

Identify, analyse, and mitigate risk throughout the project.

Track and communicate project progress to key stakeholders.

Develop and evolve Project Management processes and best practices.

Work closely with the customer and internal management from pre-sales through final implementation.

Perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/products satisfy the client requirements.

Analyse and translate business requirements to system specification for complex development projects. System specifications include wireframes, use cases, UML, business process models.

Motivate and drive Project team members to ensure high performance and productivity.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT related Degree / Diploma and demonstrate equivalent practical work experience in a business-related field.

Experience/Skills –

Delivering projects to scope, on time, and within budget.

Experience in People Management, Change Management, and Risk Management.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and clients.

Strong leadership, time management, conflict management, budgeting, and analytical skills.

Excellent planning and organisational skills with attention to detail and ability to multi-task.

Proficient in Project Management software.

Advantageous –

Business Analysis experience.

Software Development experience.

