IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are a technology company seeking a skilled and experienced IT Repair Technician to join our team on a 3-month contract basis for a repairs project.

Key Responsibilities

Perform Repairs on Laptops & Desktops (With focus on Laptops)

Strip, Clean and rebuild laptop and desktop devices.

Perform Full Refurbishments including parts replacements.

Assets Technical Auditing

Hardware knowledge across various OEM brands laptop/PC/tablet devices

Meticulous attention to detail

Excellent communication skills

Teamworking and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

CompTIA A+

Desktop PC

MAC

Hardware knowledge

iMac

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

3 months contract

