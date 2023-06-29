IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are a technology company seeking a skilled and experienced IT Repair Technician to join our team on a 3-month contract basis for a repairs project.
Key Responsibilities
- Perform Repairs on Laptops & Desktops (With focus on Laptops)
- Strip, Clean and rebuild laptop and desktop devices.
- Perform Full Refurbishments including parts replacements.
- Assets Technical Auditing
Hardware knowledge across various OEM brands laptop/PC/tablet devices
Meticulous attention to detail
Excellent communication skills
Teamworking and interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA A+
- Desktop PC
- MAC
- Hardware knowledge
- iMac
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 3 months contract