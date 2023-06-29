IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 29, 2023

We are a technology company seeking a skilled and experienced IT Repair Technician to join our team on a 3-month contract basis for a repairs project.
Key Responsibilities

  • Perform Repairs on Laptops & Desktops (With focus on Laptops)
  • Strip, Clean and rebuild laptop and desktop devices.
  • Perform Full Refurbishments including parts replacements.
  • Assets Technical Auditing

Hardware knowledge across various OEM brands laptop/PC/tablet devices
Meticulous attention to detail
Excellent communication skills
Teamworking and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • CompTIA A+
  • Desktop PC
  • MAC
  • Hardware knowledge
  • iMac

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 3 months contract

