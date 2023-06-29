Junior IT Technician

  • Perform complete refurbishment of desktop & laptop devices.
  • Strip, Clean and rebuild Laptops and desktops devices.
  • Perform BIOS upgrades across various OEM’s encompassing laptop, PC’s and related equipment
  • Perform Technical Auditing on all desktop & laptop devices.
  • Update spreadsheets with details of assessed equipment
  • Perform equipment maintenance when required
  • Grade all repaired equipment following internal grading Matrix.
  • Assist other areas and departments when required, may be out of normal work scope.
  • Ensure daily target is met.

Desired Skills:

  • Communication And Interpersonal Skills
  • Attention to detail
  • installing
  • MS Office
  • Windows 7
  • Windows 10

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

