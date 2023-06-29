Junior IT Technician

Jun 29, 2023

Provide quality assurance, support, education and guidance in the upgrades, build, deployment and maintenance of laptops, PC’s, and related computer equipment as well as diagnosing and resolving technical problems.

Desired Skills:

  • – Comptia A+ / N+
  • A+ Certified
  • Software knowledge on Windows Vista
  • XP
  • 7
  • 8/8.1 and 10. Including MS Office.
  • Windows XP
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

