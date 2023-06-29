Junior IT Technician – Gauteng Cosmo City

- Perform complete refurbishment of desktop & laptop devices.
- Strip, Clean and rebuild Laptops and desktops devices.
- Perform BIOS upgrades across various OEM’s encompassing laptop, PC’s and related equipment
- Perform Technical Auditing on all desktop & laptop devices.
- Update spreadsheets with details of assessed equipment
- Perform equipment maintenance when required
- Grade all repaired equipment following internal grading Matrix.
- Assist other areas and departments when required, may be out of normal work scope.
- Ensure daily target is met.
Desired Skills:
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
- Attention to detail
- installing
- MS Office
- Windows 7
- Windows 10
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate