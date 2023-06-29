Lead Analyst

Our client is a leading financial institution that believes in making their products accessible to and about people. They offer a simpler way to help their clients manage their financial lives better, enabling them to live better.

Are you passionate about driving operational excellence and delivering results? Do you have a strong background in analytical roles, specifically in provisioning and credit analytics? Our client is seeking a highly skilled Lead Analyst to join their dynamic team. As the Lead Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with IFRS 9 principles and optimizing provision models. Join our client and be part of a company that is dedicated to making a positive impact on people’s financial lives.

Responsibilities:

Lead and manage a team of Analysts, providing guidance, support, and mentorship

Develop and implement operational processes to enhance team efficiency and effectiveness

Enhance and build provision models, driving business and management sign-off

Monitor the running of current models to calculate and examine monthly provisions

Monitor model accuracy and stability, maintaining documentation to internal and external stakeholder standards

Create new insights through model builds and communicate them effectively to the business

Develop a bad debt budget and forecast

Provide input into the creation of new budget models, considering the balance between complexity and accuracy

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics, Financial/Quantitative Risk Management, or Actuarial Science

At least 3 years of experience in analytical roles with exposure to provisioning and credit analytics

Experience in creating provisions and/or cash flow forecasting models from scratch

Strong knowledge of IFRS 9 principles and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts

Familiarity with forecasting and budgeting techniques

Experience with big data and data mining techniques

Desired Skills:

Planning

organising and coordination skills

