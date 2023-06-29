Our client is a leading financial institution that believes in making their products accessible to and about people. They offer a simpler way to help their clients manage their financial lives better, enabling them to live better.
Are you passionate about driving operational excellence and delivering results? Do you have a strong background in analytical roles, specifically in provisioning and credit analytics? Our client is seeking a highly skilled Lead Analyst to join their dynamic team. As the Lead Analyst, you will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with IFRS 9 principles and optimizing provision models. Join our client and be part of a company that is dedicated to making a positive impact on people’s financial lives.
Responsibilities:
- Lead and manage a team of Analysts, providing guidance, support, and mentorship
- Develop and implement operational processes to enhance team efficiency and effectiveness
- Enhance and build provision models, driving business and management sign-off
- Monitor the running of current models to calculate and examine monthly provisions
- Monitor model accuracy and stability, maintaining documentation to internal and external stakeholder standards
- Create new insights through model builds and communicate them effectively to the business
- Develop a bad debt budget and forecast
- Provide input into the creation of new budget models, considering the balance between complexity and accuracy
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics, Financial/Quantitative Risk Management, or Actuarial Science
- At least 3 years of experience in analytical roles with exposure to provisioning and credit analytics
- Experience in creating provisions and/or cash flow forecasting models from scratch
- Strong knowledge of IFRS 9 principles and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts
- Familiarity with forecasting and budgeting techniques
- Experience with big data and data mining techniques
Desired Skills:
- Planning
- organising and coordination skills