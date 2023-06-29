Manual Test Analyst – Midrand – Contract (Hybrid) – Up to R600 per hour at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting opportunity awaits you at one of the world’s leading vehicle innovation companies. They are actively seeking a talented and driven Manual Test Analyst to join their team of professionals dedicated to pushing the boundaries of vehicle technology.

In this role, you will have the chance to contribute to the pioneering work of the company in the field of vehicle innovation. You will work with cutting-edge systems and technologies, collaborating with both local and global teams to drive the success of the company.

This is a remarkable opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative organization that is shaping the future of the automotive industry. Don’t miss out on the chance to take your career to new heights and make a significant impact. Apply now and seize this incredible opportunity!

Experience with the following technologies is important:

Min 5 years experience in testing (Manual Testing).

Agile work experience.

JIRA

ALM

Confluence

Selenium

UFT

Serenity

Cucumber

Appium

Performance Centre

Qualifications needed:

Computer Science Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience.

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Web and digital project experience.

Agile working experience.

