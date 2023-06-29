Operations and Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

Jun 29, 2023

Are you an experienced Operations and Project Manager looking for an exciting opportunity in Mozambique? We are seeking an individual to join an ever-growing team and drive business growth through effective coordination, project management, and operational excellence.

As the Operations and Project Manager, you will play a crucial role in integrating operational functions, managing end-to-end projects, and ensuring the success of our strategic initiatives. With a minimum of 5-7 years of proven experience in operations and project management, you will bring valuable expertise to the organization.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, and Project Management.

  • Certifications in project management (such as PMP).

  • 5-7 years of proven experience in operations management and project management roles, experience in Mozambique.

  • Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools.

  • Fluent in English and Portuguese (written and verbal).

  • Proficient in project management software and tools.

  • Utilize cross-functional information and collaboration to build a business case in a complex environment, that delivers new sales, up-selling, and cross-selling.

  • Assess market trends, diagnose root-cause of commercial challenges, and identify potential risks for sales processes.

  • Drive cross-projects and efficiencies within the territory identified.

  • Measure the project’s success criteria and perform root cause analysis.

  • Oversee and coordinate multiple projects and other strategic initiatives in line with the business’s strategic objectives.

  • Compile and report to senior stakeholders on projects, tracking key milestones, possible outcomes, and impact.

  • Ensure change management initiatives are tracked and implemented.

  • Create project plans, design documents, solution documents, communication etc.

  • Develop and implement efficient operational processes and procedures to enhance productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction.

  • Monitor and analyse operational performance metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement corrective actions.

  • Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless operations, including procurement, inventory management, logistics, and quality control.

  • Optimize resource allocation and utilization to maximize efficiency and minimize costs.

  • Client relationship management to enable growth of new clients.

  • Ensure governance (includes all relevant legislation) and appropriate process controls (risk mitigation) are in place.

  • Actively support the team in building and managing a pipeline of new opportunities.

  • Partner with the Marketing team to drive brand awareness and create demand.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position