Payments support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

My client, an Innovative leader in payments software is seeking a motivated and experienced Payments Engineer to join their team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in the Payments industry, preferably with expertise in the Postilion payments switch or working on cloud products within AWS or other cloud platforms. Terminal driving experience would be advantageous.

As part of the Implementation and Support (I&S) Team, all Payments Support Engineers play a crucial role in project delivery and maintaining customers’ production environments. The role entails various responsibilities, including:

Completing tasks necessary for high-quality technical project delivery and customer support. This includes ensuring quality, timeliness, security, documentation, and adherence to processes.

Taking responsibility for personal growth and improving team effectiveness.

Communicating effectively with managers, leads, teams, and customers. This includes notifying managers of workload fluctuations, keeping teams and leads informed of progress on tasks and issues.

Area: Century City Cape Town

Core Qualities:

Qualifications & Experience

Minimum of 2 years of work experience in a Payments-based technical support or project role.

Preference given to experience in Postilion implementation or cloud-based products (especially AWS).

A degree or certificate from a recognized tertiary institution is preferred, but equivalent experience will be considered.

Experience with JIRA and Confluence is a plus.

Personality traits:

Build trust and respect among colleagues.

Go above and beyond for stakeholders and customers.

Possess a helpful attitude and be a team player.

Strive to improve existing processes and systems.

Take initiative and ownership of their work.

Take pride in their work, ensuring high quality.

Maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Core Responsibilities

Payments Support Engineers must possess the following qualities:

Patience and helpfulness: Demonstrate patience when dealing with customers, colleagues, and your own learning process. Share knowledge and assist others with your expertise.

Hardworking and driven: Take ownership of project technical delivery, ensuring high quality and adherence to timelines. Be willing to go the extra mile to complete projects or support team members during crises.

Confidence and a desire to grow: Embrace opportunities for growth, ask questions, and actively contribute to your professional development. Speak up when you have completed tasks or believe you can contribute more.

Desired Skills:

JIRA

Postilion

AWS

