Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Facilitate the successful delivery of projects across diverse domains.

Oversee and guide essential delivery projects throughout their entire life cycle.

Establish coherence with sales, technical, customer, and partner stakeholders to ensure alignment.

Mobilise resources and capabilities effectively to guarantee punctual and high-quality delivery that meets customer specifications.

Take charge of all project reporting to the Executive Committee (Exco).

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

3-year tertiary degree or diploma.

Possession of a project management qualification such as PMBOK or Prince 2.

Certification in Agile or Scrum methodologies.

3 – 5 years’ experience in a project manager role within a technical environment.

Proficiency in software development project management utilising Agile/Scrum.

Familiarity with telecommunications and/or financial services is advantageous.

Demonstrated leadership skills in effectively managing diverse, multi-disciplinary teams.

Solid comprehension of the ICT domain, including digital transformation.

Ability to communicate and engage effectively with senior leadership.

Demonstrated proficiency in efficiently compiling complex project documentation.

Demonstrated ability to adapt efficiently to rapid and potentially frequent changes in delivery demand.

