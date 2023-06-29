Project Manager (Insurance)

Are you ready to streamline success? Look no further!
Introducing a seasoned Project Manager role with a wealth of insurance industry expertise, with a knack for orchestrating seamless operations and a passion for driving results.
From risk management to stakeholder collaboration, get ready to witness a transformative journey under astute guidance.
Join forces with our Project Management Team, and let’s conquer new horizons together!
Knowledge:
- Microsoft Office (essential)
- Knowledge of relevant Project Management software and tools (desirable)
- Knowledge of Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out (desirable)
- Knowledge of agile methodology (desirable)
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC) (desirable)
- Knowledge of products administered by the business unit will be an advantage (desirable)
Skills:
- Business acumen
- Presentation skills
- Facilitation skills
- Planning and organizing skills
- Analytical skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
Experience:
- 3 years’ experience in a dedicated project management position (essential)
- Insurance industry experience (desirable)
Qualifications:
- Relevant B-degree or Diploma
- Relevant Project Management Qualification
Apply Now !!!
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- PMBOK
- Agile
- PRINCE2
- Project Management Office (PMO)
- SLDC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree