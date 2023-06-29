Project Manager (Insurance)

Knowledge:

Microsoft Office (essential)

Knowledge of relevant Project Management software and tools (desirable)

Knowledge of Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out (desirable)

Knowledge of agile methodology (desirable)

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC) (desirable)

Knowledge of products administered by the business unit will be an advantage (desirable)

Skills:

Business acumen

Presentation skills

Facilitation skills

Planning and organizing skills

Analytical skills

Problem-solving skills

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Experience:

3 years’ experience in a dedicated project management position (essential)

Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Qualifications:

Relevant B-degree or Diploma

Relevant Project Management Qualification

Desired Skills:

Project Management

PMBOK

Agile

PRINCE2

Project Management Office (PMO)

SLDC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

