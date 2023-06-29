Project Manager (Insurance)

Jun 29, 2023

Knowledge:

  • Microsoft Office (essential)
  • Knowledge of relevant Project Management software and tools (desirable)
  • Knowledge of Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out (desirable)
  • Knowledge of agile methodology (desirable)
  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC) (desirable)
  • Knowledge of products administered by the business unit will be an advantage (desirable)

Skills:

  • Business acumen
  • Presentation skills
  • Facilitation skills
  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication skills

Experience:

  • 3 years’ experience in a dedicated project management position (essential)
  • Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Qualifications:

  • Relevant B-degree or Diploma
  • Relevant Project Management Qualification

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • PMBOK
  • Agile
  • PRINCE2
  • Project Management Office (PMO)
  • SLDC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

