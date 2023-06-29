Retention Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 29, 2023

A well-established business is seeking Retention Analyst for a 12 month contract position
Provide level 2 and 3 support for technical and functional solutions including offer provisioning.
QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in related technical discipline or equivalent work experience

EXPERIENCE:

  • Sound technical acumen
  • At least 3-5 years in application support environment
  • Understanding of basic integration concepts
  • Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, and cloud computing.

Technical Competencies (List the key technical competencies)

  • Web Services
  • Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
  • Experience scripting
  • Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
  • Facilitation
  • Investigative / Fact Finding
  • Structured analysis
  • Command of the English Language
  • Excellent Communication Skills
  • MS SQL

Desired Skills:

  • Agile and Software Development
  • Life Cycle (SDLC) processes
  • cloud computing

