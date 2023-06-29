Retention Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established business is seeking Retention Analyst for a 12 month contract position
Provide level 2 and 3 support for technical and functional solutions including offer provisioning.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s Degree in related technical discipline or equivalent work experience
EXPERIENCE:
- Sound technical acumen
- At least 3-5 years in application support environment
- Understanding of basic integration concepts
- Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, and cloud computing.
Technical Competencies (List the key technical competencies)
- Web Services
- Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
- Experience scripting
- Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
- Facilitation
- Investigative / Fact Finding
- Structured analysis
- Command of the English Language
- Excellent Communication Skills
- MS SQL
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- Agile and Software Development
- Life Cycle (SDLC) processes
- cloud computing