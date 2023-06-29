Retention Analyst

A well-established business is seeking Retention Analyst for a 12 month contract position

Provide level 2 and 3 support for technical and functional solutions including offer provisioning.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree in related technical discipline or equivalent work experience

EXPERIENCE:

Sound technical acumen

At least 3-5 years in application support environment

Understanding of basic integration concepts

Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, and cloud computing.

Technical Competencies (List the key technical competencies)

Web Services

Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)

Experience scripting

Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances

Facilitation

Investigative / Fact Finding

Structured analysis

Command of the English Language

Excellent Communication Skills

MS SQL

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

Agile and Software Development

Life Cycle (SDLC) processes

cloud computing

Learn more/Apply for this position