SAP Authorizations Consultant

Jun 29, 2023

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of SAP Authorizations out there.

This is a great chance for the young SAP professionals looking to start their professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.

Key Skills:

  • Expert knowledge of SAP Authorizations in all modules
  • Knowledge of Central User Administration (CUA)
  • Knowledge of SAP ABAP development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture
  • Knowledge and application of relevant IT best practices
  • Knowledge of IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3)
  • Knowledge of retail industry models
  • MS Office proficiency with advanced excel and VISIO

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

  • 3 year IT related degree (advantageous)
  • Certified in TOGAF, Agile Methodologies (advantageous)
  • Certified in COBIT, ITIL 3, Prince II (advantageous)
  • Relevant SAP Security and/or Authorizations Certification (i.e. SAP Authorization Concept, SAP Certified Technology
  • Professional – System Security with SAP or SAP Authorization and Auditing)

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • TOGAF
  • Agile
  • SAP Security and/or Authorizations
  • SAP Authorization Concept
  • SAP or SAP Authorization and Auditing
  • SAP ABAP development

Learn more/Apply for this position