SAP Authorizations Consultant – Gauteng Sandown

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of SAP Authorizations out there.

This is a great chance for the young SAP professionals looking to start their professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.

Key Skills:

Expert knowledge of SAP Authorizations in all modules

Knowledge of Central User Administration (CUA)

Knowledge of SAP ABAP development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture

Knowledge and application of relevant IT best practices

Knowledge of IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3)

Knowledge of retail industry models

MS Office proficiency with advanced excel and VISIO

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

3 year IT related degree (advantageous)

Certified in TOGAF, Agile Methodologies (advantageous)

Certified in COBIT, ITIL 3, Prince II (advantageous)

Relevant SAP Security and/or Authorizations Certification (i.e. SAP Authorization Concept, SAP Certified Technology

Professional – System Security with SAP or SAP Authorization and Auditing)

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

Agile

SAP Security and/or Authorizations

SAP Authorization Concept

SAP or SAP Authorization and Auditing

SAP ABAP development

