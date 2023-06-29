SAP Authorizations Consultant – Gauteng Sandown

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of SAP Authorizations out there.
This is a great chance for the young SAP professionals looking to start their professional careers in Sandton with one of the biggest retail giants.
Key Skills:
- Expert knowledge of SAP Authorizations in all modules
- Knowledge of Central User Administration (CUA)
- Knowledge of SAP ABAP development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture
- Knowledge and application of relevant IT best practices
- Knowledge of IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3)
- Knowledge of retail industry models
- MS Office proficiency with advanced excel and VISIO
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- 3 year IT related degree (advantageous)
- Certified in TOGAF, Agile Methodologies (advantageous)
- Certified in COBIT, ITIL 3, Prince II (advantageous)
- Relevant SAP Security and/or Authorizations Certification (i.e. SAP Authorization Concept, SAP Certified Technology
- Professional – System Security with SAP or SAP Authorization and Auditing)
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- TOGAF
- Agile
- SAP Security and/or Authorizations
- SAP Authorization Concept
- SAP or SAP Authorization and Auditing
- SAP ABAP development