SAP BPC Functional Analyst

Join the revolution of retail excellence as a SAP BPC Functional Consultant at South Africa’s retail powerhouse. Unleash your expertise in the SAP space, shape the future, and enjoy the freedom of Hybrid working!

Job Description

The SAP Functional Analyst BPC (Business Planning and Consolidation) plays a critical role in analysing, designing, implementing, and supporting the SAP BPC module. This role focuses on understanding business requirements and translating them into efficient and effective solutions within the SAP BPC landscape. The SAP Functional Analyst BPC collaborates with cross-functional teams, including business users, project managers, technical consultants, and developers, to ensure successful implementation and ongoing support of the SAP BPC system.

Key Responsibilities:

Requirement Analysis: Work closely with business users to gather and analyse their requirements related to financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and consolidation processes. Translate business requirements into functional specifications for SAP BPC implementation.

Solution Design: Design and configure SAP BPC solutions to meet business needs. Develop planning models, dimensions, hierarchies, input forms, business rules, and consolidation models. Define security roles and access controls for users.

System Implementation: Collaborate with technical consultants and developers to implement SAP BPC solutions. Configure and customize the system to align with business requirements. Perform testing and quality assurance activities to ensure system functionality and data integrity.

User Training and Support: Provide training and support to end-users on SAP BPC functionality, processes, and best practices. Assist in the development of user documentation and training materials. Address user queries and issues related to SAP BPC.

System Enhancement and Optimization: Continuously identify opportunities to enhance and optimize SAP BPC system performance. Propose and implement system improvements, including process automation, integration with other systems, and reporting enhancements.

System Upgrades and Maintenance: Collaborate with the IT team to plan and execute SAP BPC system upgrades and patches. Perform system maintenance activities, including monitoring system performance, resolving technical issues, and ensuring system stability.

Change Management: Support change management activities by assisting in the development of change requests, conducting impact assessments, and coordinating system changes with business stakeholders. Ensure compliance with organizational change management processes.

Collaboration and Communication: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including business stakeholders, project managers, technical consultants, and developers. Communicate effectively to gather requirements, provide updates, and resolve issues. Foster a collaborative and positive working environment.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Finance, or a related field.

Proven experience as an SAP Functional Analyst with a focus on SAP BPC module.

Completion of at least 3 BPC implementations/re-implementations, preferably involving a transition from BPC Standard to Embedded.

In-depth knowledge of financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and consolidation processes.

Strong understanding of SAP BPC functionality and configuration, including planning models, dimensions, hierarchies, input forms, business rules, and consolidation models.

Proficiency in SAP BPC administration, including security roles, access controls, and data management.

Experience with system implementation and support, including requirements gathering, solution design, testing, and user training.

Ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams and communicate with stakeholders at all levels.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyse complex business processes and translate them into SAP BPC solutions.

Knowledge and experience in transitioning from BPC Standard to Embedded, including configuration and optimization considerations.

Familiarity with SAP BW/4HANA and integration with SAP BPC is highly desirable.

Ability to provide guidance and mentorship to junior team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Desired Skills:

sap bpc

sap bw

