SAP BW Analyst

As a Sr. Business Analyst, you will be responsible to gather and analyze business requirements, manage end-to-end solution delivery, build trusted relationships with Business stakeholders and uncover opportunities to deliver business value. You collaborate with Business groups in different functions to proactively and trustfully co-create technology-enabled business strategies and analytics solutions to meet

Business needs.

WHAT YOU’LL BE WORKING ON

You identify business opportunities in Analytics, continually seek to reuse and promote solutions that address common business opportunities to fulll business needs utilizing SAP ERP data.

Ensure understanding and buy-in of your stakeholders on relevant business topics and larger business initiatives.

You are able to translate complex business topics into a simple IT solution, and are able to explain complex technological topics into simple business language.

Work with Business groups, the broader ERP Analytics team and Informatics partners to architect, design, prototype and deliver Analytic products leveraging SAP Analytics (BW, SAC, DI) platforms and Amazon cloud analytics.

Owns requirements gathering, documentation and ensures timely implementation, testing of changes.

Oversee end-to-end Analytics solution delivery and operations in your area executed by ERP Chapter.

Support Business Reviews and be accountable for the project and product portfolio.

Ensures timely execution of POCs and MVPs to verify the potential value of Analytic technologies and platforms applying agile methodologies.

Establishes and monitors service and support metrics demonstrating continuous improvement of end-toend solution delivery and operations executed by partners in alignment with SLAs and global strategies and standards.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Science. Master’s degree in a technical discipline preferred but not required.

5+ years expertise in designing and implementing SAP BW HANA solutions and 1+ years hands on experience working with visualization tools such as SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP BO or Tableau.

Knowledge of Advanced Analytics techniques to discover deeper insights and make predictions.

Experienced in all phases of the software development process, including: requirements gathering, design, implementation, testing, and support.

Track record of building strong collaborative relationships with peers that includes timely feedback and communication to gain alignment.

Ability to nurture/develop a business-savvy, consultative, and value-driven partnership.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills with ability to balance competing priorities.

Very strong verbal, written, and presentation skills.

Availability to travel occasionally (both domestic & internationally).

Desired Skills:

SAP ERP

ERP Analytics

BW

SAC

DI

Amazon cloud

POCs

MVPs

Agile

SAP BW HANA

SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP BO

