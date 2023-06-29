Senior C# Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you consider yourself a pragmatic programmer, systematic thinker who employs industry best practices in multiple coding languages & isn’t afraid to “take the wheel” when necessary, then a AgriTech company wants you as its next Senior C# Developer. Your role will entail growing the team, implementing new systems while augmenting existing ones. You will also write and test code to ensure compatibility and stability, refine & rewrite as necessary while creating clear technical specs and contributing to technical analysis and design of various products. The successful incumbent must have at least 4 years proven experience in a similar role with strong C#, C++, Java, AWS, Google Cloud & Azure. You must also have solid knowledge of application, data, and infrastructure architecture disciplines and the ability to comfortable communicate the thinking behind technical decisions to stakeholders.

DUTIES:

Participate and collaborate in various team activities/ceremonies (stand-ups, code reviews, retrospectives, etc.).

Create clear technical specifications.

Create innovative, scalable, fault-tolerant software solutions for clients.

Contribute to technical analysis and design of various products.

Expand existing software to meet the changing needs of clients.

Write and test code to ensure compatibility and stability: refine and rewrite as necessary.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 4 years proven experience as a Senior C# Developer.

Experience with cloud platforms e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Azure.

Experience with an OO programming language e.g., C#, C++, Java.

Comfortable with Agile practices.

Knowledge of application, data, and infrastructure architecture disciplines.

Experience with the following technologies and tools would be advantageous:

Azure

.Net core / .Net 5

SQL

EF

Micro-services

RabbitMQ

ASP.Net

Web API

REST

Angular

TypeScript

PrimeNg

Ionic

GIT

ATTRIBUTES:

A team player possessing strong technical skills and can communicate the thinking behind technical decisions to stakeholders.

Must be at home in a team environment in terms of communication, peer reviews, guidance/mentoring, etc.

Be a person who takes ownership of and pride in your work.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

