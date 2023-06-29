Senior IBM Database Administrator – Permanent – Up to R1.3mil per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment

A remarkable opportunity awaits you in the banking sector as a Senior IBM DBA with extensive IBM Mainframe expertise. Joining a dynamic team, you will take on a crucial role in overseeing the databases for corporate banking operations.

In this high-speed environment, you will collaborate with professionals and stakeholders who share the common goal of ensuring the seamless and efficient operation of the bank’s database systems. Your expertise and skills will be invaluable in maintaining the integrity and performance of these critical systems.

This is a chance to elevate your career and make a significant impact in the banking industry. Don’t hesitate to seize this opportunity and embark on a rewarding professional journey. Apply now and unlock new heights of success and fulfilment!

Requirements:

5+ years of experience working in a similar role

Working knowledge of IBM Mainframe essential

DB2

z/OS

IBM Netezza

Oracle

Qualifications

Computer Science Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience.

Accredited where formal expert certification on technology is available FPL or JMP or equivalent

Reference Number for this position is RT56148, a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering from R1mil to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Ryan at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

DB2

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

