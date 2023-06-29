Are you based in Cape Town? Are you looking to work a Hybrid model?
Are you a Senior Java Developer looking for a new challenge and environment? Then this is for you!!!
Would you like to work for a JSE-listed investment company who provides services and products to the healthcare sector? This is my client!!
My client is looking for a Java Developer, based in Cape Town for Perm or fixed term contract roles. Your 6 years + experience in Prod. environments is key !
Requirements
- 3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science. Java Certification desirable
- Java (JDK8/11)
- Spring Boot and Spring Framework
- JavaScript, CSS, HTML
- Oracle Database (Interpreting/writing SQL and Stored Procedures)
- Developing on Windows and Linux OS
- Subversion, Git, BitBucket, Jenkins, Nexus Sonartype
- Docker, Kubernetes
- Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles
- Database Design and PL/SQL
- Agile and Sprint
- Microservice and SOA architectures
If you match what I am looking for, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring
- Hibernate
- GIT
- Healthcare
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- pension and bonus