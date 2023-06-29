Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Looking for a Snr Software Developer based in JHB. Working closely with Java and Spring.
Key Requirements
Skills and Knowledge
(Required)
? Java
? Spring
? Relational Databases & SQL (MySQL)
? Cloud technologies (AWS preferable)
? REST APIs
? Git Version Control
? Agile development: Scrum
? Good communication skills
Skills and Knowledge
(desirable)
? HTML & CSS
? JavaScript
? [URL Removed] React context
? UI frameworks like Bootstrap, Material UI, etc
? End-to-end test automation (Selenium)
? CI/CD pipelines
? Containerisation (Docker)
? Atlassian (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket)
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- java
- Spring
- SQL
- REST API
- Scrum