SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Embedded / Firmware – Western Cape Cape Town

Western Cape Large International company needs the services of an experienced Software Engineer with proven exp in embedded programming / Firmware
Interpreting requirement specifications of products and subsystems
Development of software / firmware for Fuzes, SADs etc
Developing conceptual designs according to relevant standards
Expertise in software engineering aspects to a multi-disciplinary team of Professionals
Input to future technological and technical International demands
B Sc/B Eng Electrical & Electronic / Computer Science Engineering ess
M Eng or MSc Eng Post Graduate Degree in Electrical & Electronic / Computer Science advantages
Systems Engineering or Project Management
5 years experience in a product/software development
MS Office packages (Excel, Word, Outlook)
Tools e.g. Webex Meetings
Desired Skills:
- Software engineer
- Webex
- Wmbedded Programming
- Firmware
- SAD’s