SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Embedded / Firmware

Western Cape Large International company needs the services of an experienced Software Engineer with proven exp in embedded programming / Firmware

Interpreting requirement specifications of products and subsystems

Development of software / firmware for Fuzes, SADs etc

Developing conceptual designs according to relevant standards

Expertise in software engineering aspects to a multi-disciplinary team of Professionals

Input to future technological and technical International demands

B Sc/B Eng Electrical & Electronic / Computer Science Engineering ess

M Eng or MSc Eng Post Graduate Degree in Electrical & Electronic / Computer Science advantages

Systems Engineering or Project Management

5 years experience in a product/software development

MS Office packages (Excel, Word, Outlook)

Tools e.g. Webex Meetings

Desired Skills:

Software engineer

Webex

Wmbedded Programming

Firmware

SAD’s

