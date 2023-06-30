Agile Master

One of the largest automitive industries in the world want you to join their team!

We are seeking an Agile Master with experience in servicing a Finance Function.

They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential Skills Required:

  • Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
  • Project Management
  • Transition Management
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
  • Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub).

Let’s not waste anytime. SMASH that apply button!

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Project Management
  • Incident Management
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • SAFe

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

