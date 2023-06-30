One of the largest automitive industries in the world want you to join their team!
We are seeking an Agile Master with experience in servicing a Finance Function.
They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.
They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Essential Skills Required:
- Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies
- Project Management
- Transition Management
- Incident Management (IM)
- Problem Management (PM)
- Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
- Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub).
Let’s not waste anytime. SMASH that apply button!
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Project Management
- Incident Management
- Jira
- Confluence
- SAFe
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years