Agile Master

One of the largest automitive industries in the world want you to join their team!

We are seeking an Agile Master with experience in servicing a Finance Function.

They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential Skills Required:

Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies

Project Management

Transition Management

Incident Management (IM)

Problem Management (PM)

Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, GitHub).

Let’s not waste anytime. SMASH that apply button!

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Management

Incident Management

Jira

Confluence

SAFe

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

