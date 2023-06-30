Agile Project Manager – 1 YEAR CONTRACT – Gauteng Johannesburg North

1 YEAR CONTRACT

Role Purpose:

To manage and deliver medium to large initiatives from commencement to completion within the scope; budget and time agreed. Projects could be associated with any discipline e.g. property; engineering; information technology; in line with the business strategy.

Education

Professional Qualification/Honours Degree.

Field of Study: Project Management.

Certifications: Project Management or Business Management, Certified Scrum

Total number of years’ experience: 7 – 10 years.

5- 8 years working experience in project environment of which 5 years in a Project Manager role.

SAFe certification and experience essential.

Project Management certification and experience essential.

Scrum Master certification and experience essential.

Financial Services experience preferred.

EE candidates encouraged.

Responsibilities:

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools, methods as well as communication, integration, and successful team dynamics through weekly facilitation sessions.

Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple diverse groups across a spectrum of wants and needs.

Build professional relationships though engagement and regular communication and feedback with all stakeholders using quality metrics and project status reports as drivers.

Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of client requirements and project scope.

Manage project budget within project scope.

Deliver projects on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance.

Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations.

Ensure management of scope including coverage of client requirements and based on estimations.

Manage delivery of project against agreed schedule.

Meet requirements by providing advice to clients on the most appropriate Project management approach, identify project stakeholders, communicate their roles, and define the level of participation in project, map their communication needs and manage stakeholder engagement strategies through the project plan.

Manage each stakeholder group actively through the change cycle.

Conduct business change impact across process, systems, and roles according to the change management plan.

Manage the stakeholders by ensuring an understanding of the behaviours and operations and by defining strategies in project schedule.

Keep clients and management informed.

Ensure the change management process is led and supported together with the client.

Ensure client needs are accurately captured in scope and signed off by stakeholders.

