Automation Engineer

Are you an Automation Engineer with a passion for innovation and problem-solving? We have an exciting opportunity for a talented and experienced professional like you. As an Automation Engineer, you will play a critical role in designing, developing, and implementing cutting-edge automation solutions. Your expertise in PLC programming, HMI design, and industrial control systems will be key in optimizing efficiency, enhancing productivity, and driving continuous improvement across our operations. Join our dynamic team and be part of shaping the future of automation in our industry. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and have a knack for turning complex challenges into streamlined solutions, we want to hear from you. Take the next step in your career and apply today.

Minimum requirement

Degree in Mechatronics, Electrical or Electronic engineering.

Min of 3 -5 years’ experience in implementing industrial automation and process control solutions.

Technical Requirements:

Knowledge of Schneider EcoStruxure machine, Automation and Control Expert, Vijeo Designer.

Knowledge of Aveva Wonderware InTouch, Systems Platform, Historian, Plant SCADA (Citect).

Familiar with Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7.

Familiar with Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000.

Familiar with Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA.

Knowledge of PLCs, SCADA, SQL, MS Windows, and MS Server.

Great Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.

Be willing to travel and work away from home.

Responsibilities

Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.

Design and implementation of automation systems.

PLC programming.

SCADA development and programming.

MES and reporting system development.

Factory acceptance testing.

Commissioning on-site.

Support assistance on site.

Support with breakdown assistance on-site.

Desired Skills:

PLC

Scada

Programming

automation

control system

