Business Analyst – 1 YEAR CONTRACT – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 30, 2023

1 YEAR CONTRACT
Requirements:

  • To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.
  • To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
  • To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
  • The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.
  • Must have agile and banking experience.

Desired Skills:

  • BUSINESS
  • ANALYST
  • AGILE

