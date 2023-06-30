Data Architect

Jun 30, 2023

Would you like to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the week? Well the, keep on reading!

One of the largest automitive industries in the world wants you!

We are in need of a Data Architect with sound knowledge in either AWS or Azure.

My client has offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Some skills that we require from you:

  • Data Intelligence Architecture expertise
  • Experience in Solution Architecture
  • Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
  • Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
  • Knowledge of Qlikview
  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
  • At least 3 years Python programming experience
  • JavaScript & TypeScript experience
  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc
  • Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software

Let’s get you to The German Giants.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Intelligence
  • Power BI
  • Tableau
  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

