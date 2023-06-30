Would you like to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the week? Well the, keep on reading!
One of the largest automitive industries in the world wants you!
We are in need of a Data Architect with sound knowledge in either AWS or Azure.
My client has offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Some skills that we require from you:
- Data Intelligence Architecture expertise
- Experience in Solution Architecture
- Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
- Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
- Knowledge of Qlikview
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- At least 3 years Python programming experience
- JavaScript & TypeScript experience
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc
- Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software
Let’s get you to The German Giants.
Desired Skills:
- Data Intelligence
- Power BI
- Tableau
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years