Data Architect – Gauteng Menlyn

Would you like to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the week? Well the, keep on reading!

One of the largest automitive industries in the world wants you!

We are in need of a Data Architect with sound knowledge in either AWS or Azure.

My client has offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Some skills that we require from you:

Data Intelligence Architecture expertise

Experience in Solution Architecture

Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence

Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform

Knowledge of Qlikview

Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools

At least 3 years Python programming experience

JavaScript & TypeScript experience

At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc

Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software

Let’s get you to The German Giants.

Desired Skills:

Data Intelligence

Power BI

Tableau

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

