Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 30, 2023

  • 3 years of experience as a Server DBA or similar role
  • 3 years of experience with Server Administration experience required
  • 3 years of experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)
  • 3 years of experience with backups, restores and recovery models
  • Experience in High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options.
  • Experience with Windows, and Linux/UNIX environments, including Active Directory
  • 3 years of experience with Microsoft Azure, AWS, IBM cloud platforms.
  • Ability to Optimizing data warehouses, lakes and other storage
  • Knowledge of information security best practices
  • Ability to Implement data policies, procedures, standards
  • Ability to design and implement database server architecture

Desired Skills:

  • PTO
  • Microsoft Azure
  • AWS
  • IBM
  • Database Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– 3 years of experience as a Server DBA or similar role
– 3 years of experience with Server Administration experience required
– 3 years of experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)
– 3 years of experience with backups, restores and recovery models
– Experience in High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options.
– Experience with Windows, and Linux/UNIX environments, including Active Directory
– 3 years of experience with Microsoft Azure, AWS, IBM cloud platforms.
– Ability to Optimizing data warehouses, lakes and other storage
– Knowledge of information security best practices
– Ability to Implement data policies, procedures, standards
– Ability to design and implement database server architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position