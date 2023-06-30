Developer – React at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a software development consultancy specialising in customised internal systems, blockchain development, hardware integration, cybersecurity enhancements, and cloud migrations. With a management team boasting over 50 years of diverse project experience, they prioritise successful delivery. Their unique “Delivery-First” approach involves training expert teams to design, develop, test, and support solutions for end-users. They embrace challenges, manage project risks, and adhere to budget constraints to ensure successful outcomes.

Role Responsibilities:

Design, development, testing, and deployment of our clients’ AI system.

Produce high-quality, sustainable code that aligns with our established standards.

Collaborate with the Tech Lead and fellow team members to make informed design and architectural choices.

Advocate for and uphold software best practices within the organisation.

Foster a positive team dynamic and cultivate a collaborative work environment.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Demonstrated track record in a Development role.

Proficient in React (Next.js), TypeScript, Node.js, and PostgreSQL.

Familiarity with working on Azure services.

Thorough comprehension of Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Exceptional problem-solving abilities and a collaborative mindset.

Work Type / Location:

Remote initially then hybrid once our client has their Cape Town offices up and running

