Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Oue client is looking to hire a highly driven Full Stack Developer with a high technical skill level that can write specialised code as well as to provide an end-to-end technical input onto a hybrid system model architecture. The Full Stack Developer will be responsible for research, designing, implementing and maintaining software programs and services, creating and maintaining SQL Server database table, functions and stored procedures.

Full Stack Developer Responsibilities

Hybrid working model

Implement new, improve on and maintain services and products – Collaborate with our talented development team to enhance and fix our existing product

Work closely with stakeholders

Evaluate and adopt new technologies

Maintain (and where necessary) promote best practices

Keep abreast of new trends in accordance with industry best practice

Take ownership of the back-end development, ensuring its stability, scalability, and performance

Contribute to the overall architecture and design of the software solutions

Develop clean and maintainable code while adhering to best practices

Full Stack Developer Experience

5 years minimum experience in a Full Stack Software Engineering

5 years minimum experience in the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle process

4 years minimum experience developing in Java or Microsoft .NET, and web frameworks

4 years minimum experience developing APIs, Microservices and cloud native applications

4 years minimum experience with frontend and backend development

2 years minimum experience with one of more database technologies, can be relational or non-relational, not limited to Postgress, Oracle, MSSQL, MySQL, Moria, Mongo, Dynamo

Main Language (JavaScript, C#, SQL) – Containerization

Experience with overall solution design and documentation

Experience with designing, building, and integrating APIs

Experience with designing and building databases (MSSQL, MySQL, Postgress)

Web Technology (JavaScript, TypeScript, RESTful, GraphQL) – Experience with Json and XML

Experience with ReactJS, AngularJS

CI/CD – Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)

Proficient in frontend and backend integrations.

Proficient in Windows or Linux server environments.

Proficient in source control (Git or SVN)

Desired Skills:

Fullstack developer

agile

sql

