Graduate Developer – Remote Remote

My client, a leading giant in the banking industry is now looking for individuals that is ready to secure their future. If you are looking for a career after completing your studies, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. The perfect candidate will have exposure in software developing and a Degree or certificate in Computer science.

Minimum Requirements:

Sound knowledge of C++, Java, VB6 and HTML

Extensive knowledge of application architecture principals

Familiarity with database design and development

Ability to develop Graphical User Interfaces

Ability to develop data structures and algorithms

