Information Officer at CGA GDC

Jun 30, 2023

  • To collect, interpret and present appropriate data for Black citrus growers in the Country

  • To collaborate with staff members of the CGA-GDC, including other industry stakeholders,in assesing these growers’ contribution to the citrus industry and inform decision making at the managerial and Board level.

  • Assist in evaluating the performance of each entrprise and effectiveness of CGA-GDC support programs.
  • Communicate with growers,industry and value chain stakeholders to define data requirements aligned with key performance indicators.
  • Develop efficient data processes and structures for accurate monitoring and evaluation.
  • Work with regional office staff to support producers and value chain partners in understanding data requirements.
  • Ensure adherence to define data schedules.
  • Facilitate discussions regarding data collection, verify submissions,manage gaps and collate data for integration into Monitoring and Evaluation tools.
  • Extract and aid in developing performance reports from the Monitoring and Evaluation tool.
  • Suggest, design,organise and facilitate lesson learning processes to capitalise on knowledge generated by CGA-GDC initiatives.
  • Engage continious improvement measures to support targets as per the CGA-GDC strategic plan.

Desired Skills:

  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Data Analysis
  • communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Planning And Organising
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Attention to detail
  • Presentation Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

CGA-Grower Development Company (NPC) is a special vehicle to tackle challenges faced by black growers, with its prime objective being to make a significant impact on the transformation of the citrus industry.

