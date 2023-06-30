Information Officer at CGA GDC

-
To collect, interpret and present appropriate data for Black citrus growers in the Country
To collaborate with staff members of the CGA-GDC, including other industry stakeholders,in assesing these growers’ contribution to the citrus industry and inform decision making at the managerial and Board level.
- Assist in evaluating the performance of each entrprise and effectiveness of CGA-GDC support programs.
- Communicate with growers,industry and value chain stakeholders to define data requirements aligned with key performance indicators.
- Develop efficient data processes and structures for accurate monitoring and evaluation.
- Work with regional office staff to support producers and value chain partners in understanding data requirements.
- Ensure adherence to define data schedules.
- Facilitate discussions regarding data collection, verify submissions,manage gaps and collate data for integration into Monitoring and Evaluation tools.
- Extract and aid in developing performance reports from the Monitoring and Evaluation tool.
- Suggest, design,organise and facilitate lesson learning processes to capitalise on knowledge generated by CGA-GDC initiatives.
- Engage continious improvement measures to support targets as per the CGA-GDC strategic plan.
Desired Skills:
- Interpersonal Skills
- Data Analysis
- communication skills.
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work in a team
- Planning And Organising
- Ability to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Presentation Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
CGA-Grower Development Company (NPC) is a special vehicle to tackle challenges faced by black growers, with its prime objective being to make a significant impact on the transformation of the citrus industry.