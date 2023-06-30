Intermediate Business Analyst (Hybrid) – Western Cape Somerset West

Role based in Somerset West
Minimum Requirements
- Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics, or Information Systems.
- Business Analysis DiplomaCertification is advantageous but not compulsory.
- 3-5 years’ work experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with exposure to large scale enterprise software solutions.
- Demonstrable experience in engaging with stakeholders to facilitate discussions and workshops to understand requirements.
- The ability to perform formal presentations to diverse teams including UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers.
- A solid understanding of the SDLC and the role of the business analyst, covering initiation, requirements management, and transitioning into the target operational environment.
- Proficiency in the use of Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA. Experience in developing and applying UML models, preferably in Sparx Enterprise Architect or a similar tool, is required.
- A background in Software testing/QA and knowledge of Function Point Measurement/Analysis is advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Responsibilities/Tasks Requirements Engineering
- Establish and maintain trustful and engaged relationships with stakeholders through effective communication, expectation management, collaboration, and positive engagement.
- Conduct data gathering and analysis to understand business requirements, using knowledge, skills, and abilities to problem-solve information problems and requirements.
- Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement, and develop and implement solutions.
- Direct the course of information elicitation engagements with stakeholders in semi-structured and formally structured manners.
- Keep detailed notes of requirements engagement sessions and use this to inform/verify the accuracy of requirements captured.
- Ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them, through facilitating discussion and workshops to understand requirements.
- Capture and/or change requirements in Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA according to company methodologies, standards, and guidelines.
- This may include capturing and documenting Change Proposals (ECPs).
- Prepare and maintain project documentation and artefacts.
- Audit the accuracy and completeness of built systems by executing the software and comparing actual system behavior with specified behavior.
- Provide feedback to the principal and senior BA(s) on the project/system as to discrepancies found.
- Assist in presenting captured requirements to stakeholders and ensure accurate information is timely available to team leads.
- Assist in the prioritization of requirements for implementation, collaborating with other BA’s, Project Managers, and Systems Engineers.
- Assist in systems analysis efforts, including the modelling of processes, data, rules, and messages underlying the intended functional behavior of the system to be constructed.
- Gain and grow domain knowledge within a customs context.
- Gain an understanding of operational aspects of enterprise systems that have an impact on system behaviors.
- Qualification support
- Assist in representing client requirements throughout all phases of SDLC.
- Assist in the test analysis and production of test cases to cover all requirements.
- Perform tests on built systems as part of the company testing efforts.
- Gain and grow in understanding of requirements verification and validation efforts, including test analysis, test coverage, requirements traceability.
Desired Skills:
- business
- analyst
- testing