IT Devops Engineer

Come on over to a company that is spearheading the way with innovation and street smarts.
Become part of a company that gives you the pleasure of working within the comforts of your home from time to time.
Calling all tech-savvy DevOps Gurus, we are looking for individuals of your skill set and expertise.
The role is nestled in the “Concrete Jungle of South Africa”-Gauteng.
Key skills required:
- AWS Cloud
- PAAS
- IAS
- Experience in architecting and developing solutions
- Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures
- RESTful APIs
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
Core Duties to be performed:
- Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics
- Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality
- Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle.
- Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)
- Controls the overall release and change management of the applications.
- Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.
- Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.
- Supports the product owner with operational issues.
- Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.
- Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.
- Decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications.
- Supports the AWM Processes “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance
Gone on Smash that Apply Button Now
Desired Skills:
- aws
- docker
- kubernetes