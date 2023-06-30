IT Devops Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Key skills required:

  • AWS Cloud
  • PAAS
  • IAS
  • Experience in architecting and developing solutions
  • Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures
  • RESTful APIs
  • Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
  • Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)
  • Code versioning (Git)
  • Jenkins

Core Duties to be performed:

  • Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics
  • Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality
  • Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle.
  • Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)
  • Controls the overall release and change management of the applications.
  • Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.
  • Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.
  • Supports the product owner with operational issues.
  • Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.
  • Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.
  • Decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications.
  • Supports the AWM Processes “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance

