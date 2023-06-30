IT Devops Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Come on over to a company that is spearheading the way with innovation and street smarts.

Become part of a company that gives you the pleasure of working within the comforts of your home from time to time.

Calling all tech-savvy DevOps Gurus, we are looking for individuals of your skill set and expertise.

The role is nestled in the “Concrete Jungle of South Africa”-Gauteng.

Key skills required:

AWS Cloud

PAAS

IAS

Experience in architecting and developing solutions

Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures

RESTful APIs

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

Core Duties to be performed:

Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics

Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality

Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle.

Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)

Controls the overall release and change management of the applications.

Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.

Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.

Supports the product owner with operational issues.

Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.

Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.

Decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications.

Supports the AWM Processes “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance

Gone on Smash that Apply Button Now

Desired Skills:

aws

docker

kubernetes

