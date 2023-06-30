IT Operator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Global legal practice is looking to appoint an IT Operator.

Responsible for day- to-day monitoring of infrastructure and reacting to any alerts as defined in the standard operating procedures. The role is shift based work covering weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

Technical Certification: MCSA/MCSE, Cloud Certification

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role

Proven track record of supporting back-office systems

Key performance areas:

Monitor system and respond to alerts in accordance to set SOP’s

Monitoring the performance and capacity of computer systems

Performing regular checks on network hardware and software

Responding to network alerts and hardware malfunctions and escalate or inform relevant team members as per SoP.

Diagnosing and troubleshooting network errors

Tracking and documenting network issues and compiling incident reports

Assist with monitoring services with cloud provider such as Microsoft 365, Azure, and AWS.

Assist with monitoring the systems that enable staff to work remotely. VPN etc.

Monitoring of all systems including the Virtual Servers associated systems and reviewing backup success and failure

Schedule test restores in consultation with DCN team

Assist in the monitoring of routers, switches and firewalls and general service outages in the LAN and WAN space.

Installation and configuration of new Windows servers where monitoring tools are concerned.

Perform routine audits of systems and software

Respond to emergency network outages in accordance with business continuity and disaster recovery plans

Adhere to change control process, incident logs and records for traceability of events occurring on the network as per operational plan

Ensures compliance with all IT policies and procedures i.e. Policy restrictions checklists

Identify and prioritize problems based on their potential impact on business operations and customer experience

Play an active role in response to major IT incidents that have significant impact on the business

Keeping manager and team informed of system statuses by way of regular formal reports

Assist with monthly and zero day patching activity

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365

Virtual Servers associated systems

IT policies and procedures

