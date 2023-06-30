IT Operator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 30, 2023

Global legal practice is looking to appoint an IT Operator.

Responsible for day- to-day monitoring of infrastructure and reacting to any alerts as defined in the standard operating procedures. The role is shift based work covering weekends and holidays.
Qualifications:

  • Technical Certification: MCSA/MCSE, Cloud Certification

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Proven track record of supporting back-office systems

Key performance areas:

  • Monitor system and respond to alerts in accordance to set SOP’s
  • Monitoring the performance and capacity of computer systems
  • Performing regular checks on network hardware and software
  • Responding to network alerts and hardware malfunctions and escalate or inform relevant team members as per SoP.
  • Diagnosing and troubleshooting network errors
  • Tracking and documenting network issues and compiling incident reports
  • Assist with monitoring services with cloud provider such as Microsoft 365, Azure, and AWS.
  • Assist with monitoring the systems that enable staff to work remotely. VPN etc.
  • Monitoring of all systems including the Virtual Servers associated systems and reviewing backup success and failure
  • Schedule test restores in consultation with DCN team
  • Assist in the monitoring of routers, switches and firewalls and general service outages in the LAN and WAN space.
  • Installation and configuration of new Windows servers where monitoring tools are concerned.
  • Perform routine audits of systems and software
  • Respond to emergency network outages in accordance with business continuity and disaster recovery plans
  • Adhere to change control process, incident logs and records for traceability of events occurring on the network as per operational plan
  • Ensures compliance with all IT policies and procedures i.e. Policy restrictions checklists
  • Identify and prioritize problems based on their potential impact on business operations and customer experience
  • Play an active role in response to major IT incidents that have significant impact on the business
  • Keeping manager and team informed of system statuses by way of regular formal reports
  • Assist with monthly and zero day patching activity

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft 365
  • Virtual Servers associated systems
  • IT policies and procedures

