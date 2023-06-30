Global legal practice is looking to appoint an IT Operator.
Responsible for day- to-day monitoring of infrastructure and reacting to any alerts as defined in the standard operating procedures. The role is shift based work covering weekends and holidays.
Qualifications:
- Technical Certification: MCSA/MCSE, Cloud Certification
Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role
- Proven track record of supporting back-office systems
Key performance areas:
- Monitor system and respond to alerts in accordance to set SOP’s
- Monitoring the performance and capacity of computer systems
- Performing regular checks on network hardware and software
- Responding to network alerts and hardware malfunctions and escalate or inform relevant team members as per SoP.
- Diagnosing and troubleshooting network errors
- Tracking and documenting network issues and compiling incident reports
- Assist with monitoring services with cloud provider such as Microsoft 365, Azure, and AWS.
- Assist with monitoring the systems that enable staff to work remotely. VPN etc.
- Monitoring of all systems including the Virtual Servers associated systems and reviewing backup success and failure
- Schedule test restores in consultation with DCN team
- Assist in the monitoring of routers, switches and firewalls and general service outages in the LAN and WAN space.
- Installation and configuration of new Windows servers where monitoring tools are concerned.
- Perform routine audits of systems and software
- Respond to emergency network outages in accordance with business continuity and disaster recovery plans
- Adhere to change control process, incident logs and records for traceability of events occurring on the network as per operational plan
- Ensures compliance with all IT policies and procedures i.e. Policy restrictions checklists
- Identify and prioritize problems based on their potential impact on business operations and customer experience
- Play an active role in response to major IT incidents that have significant impact on the business
- Keeping manager and team informed of system statuses by way of regular formal reports
- Assist with monthly and zero day patching activity
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft 365
- Virtual Servers associated systems
- IT policies and procedures