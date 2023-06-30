IT Security Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems everyday. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth. Some of the side benefits include a trendy office space, free healthy cooked lunches and regular get togethers.

Role Responsibilities:

Conduct regular security assessments and vulnerability scans.

Monitor and analyse security logs, alerts, and data for incident detection and response.

Evaluate, test, and maintain information systems and cybersecurity policies and procedures.

Implement identity management systems to meet security and compliance standards.

Investigate security incidents and propose improvements to prevent future incidents.

Develop and implement security policies, procedures, and controls.

Conduct risk assessments, compliance audits, and hardware/software evaluations.

Align IS and cybersecurity plans with standards and overall security requirements.

Collaborate with IT teams to implement security best practices.

Perform regular security audits for policy compliance.

Participate in incident response and disaster recovery planning and testing.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP).

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is highly beneficial

3 – 5 years of experience in the following:

IT Information Security or related fields.



Using and maintaining Redhat Linux systems.

Strong technical background in computer systems and network security.

Essential experience in AWS.

Knowledge of security technologies and tools (firewalls, IDS, vulnerability scanners).

Knowledge of ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS security standards.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team to implement effective security measures.

Job ID:

J104306

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Security Analyst

Redhat Linux

CISSP

Learn more/Apply for this position