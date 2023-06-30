Java Developer

Jun 30, 2023

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS Cloud

If you meet the above requirements and are interested in applying, kindly forward your latest updated CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

