Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential:

5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

AWS Cloud

If you meet the above requirements and are interested in applying, kindly forward your latest updated CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

