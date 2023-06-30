Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Java Developer.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Essential:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS Cloud
If you meet the above requirements and are interested in applying, kindly forward your latest updated CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Development
- Java 8