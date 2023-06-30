Modern Client – Technical Specialist (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 30, 2023

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Modern Client – Technical Specialist.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Back-out Planning
  • Business Continuity Management (BCM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Cut-over Planning
  • Fall-back Planning
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • Release Planning
  • Start Up Management (SUM)
  • System Monitoring
  • Technical Continuity Management (TCM)
  • Experience with Active Directory
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows application packaging technologies
  • Experience with Scripting (PowerShell, Bash etc.)
  • Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network, and integration issues
  • Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)
  • Profound experience in build and operation of IT infrastructure solutions
  • Experience with the design and set up of Microsoft based IT solutions
  • Don’t waste time, apply now.

Desired Skills:

  • Back-out Planning
  • Business Continuity Management (BCM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Fall-back Planning
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • Release Planning
  • Start Up Management (SUM)
  • System Monitoring
  • Technical Continuity Management (TCM)
  • Active Directory
  • Scripting (PowerShell
  • Bash etc.)
  • ITL processes

Learn more/Apply for this position