Modern Client – Technical Specialist (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Modern Client – Technical Specialist.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Back-out Planning

Business Continuity Management (BCM)

Change Management (CM)

Cut-over Planning

Fall-back Planning

Incident Management (IM)

IT Service Management (ITSM)

Problem Management (PM)

Release Planning

Start Up Management (SUM)

System Monitoring

Technical Continuity Management (TCM)

Experience with Active Directory

Experience with Microsoft Windows application packaging technologies

Experience with Scripting (PowerShell, Bash etc.)

Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network, and integration issues

Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)

Profound experience in build and operation of IT infrastructure solutions

Experience with the design and set up of Microsoft based IT solutions

Desired Skills:

ITL processes

