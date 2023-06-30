Modern Client – Technical Specialist (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Modern Client – Technical Specialist.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Back-out Planning
- Business Continuity Management (BCM)
- Change Management (CM)
- Cut-over Planning
- Fall-back Planning
- Incident Management (IM)
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
- Problem Management (PM)
- Release Planning
- Start Up Management (SUM)
- System Monitoring
- Technical Continuity Management (TCM)
- Experience with Active Directory
- Experience with Microsoft Windows application packaging technologies
- Experience with Scripting (PowerShell, Bash etc.)
- Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network, and integration issues
- Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)
- Profound experience in build and operation of IT infrastructure solutions
- Experience with the design and set up of Microsoft based IT solutions
- Don’t waste time, apply now.
