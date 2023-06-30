Are you an experienced Operations and Project Manager looking for an exciting opportunity in Mozambique? We are seeking an individual to join an ever-growing team and drive business growth through effective coordination, project management, and operational excellence.
As the Operations and Project Manager, you will play a crucial role in integrating operational functions, managing end-to-end projects, and ensuring the success of our strategic initiatives. With a minimum of 5-7 years of proven experience in operations and project management, you will bring valuable expertise to the organization.
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, and Project Management.
- Certifications in project management (such as PMP).
- 5-7 years of proven experience in operations management and project management roles, experience in Mozambique.
- Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools.
- Fluent in English and Portuguese (written and verbal).
- Proficient in project management software and tools.
- Utilize cross-functional information and collaboration to build a business case in a complex environment, that delivers new sales, up-selling, and cross-selling.
- Assess market trends, diagnose root-cause of commercial challenges, and identify potential risks for sales processes.
- Drive cross-projects and efficiencies within the territory identified.
- Measure the project’s success criteria and perform root cause analysis.
- Oversee and coordinate multiple projects and other strategic initiatives in line with the business’s strategic objectives.
- Compile and report to senior stakeholders on projects, tracking key milestones, possible outcomes, and impact.
- Ensure change management initiatives are tracked and implemented.
- Create project plans, design documents, solution documents, communication etc.
- Develop and implement efficient operational processes and procedures to enhance productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction.
- Monitor and analyse operational performance metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement corrective actions.
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless operations, including procurement, inventory management, logistics, and quality control.
- Optimize resource allocation and utilization to maximize efficiency and minimize costs.
- Client relationship management to enable growth of new clients.
- Ensure governance (includes all relevant legislation) and appropriate process controls (risk mitigation) are in place.
- Actively support the team in building and managing a pipeline of new opportunities.
- Partner with the Marketing team to drive brand awareness and create demand.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management